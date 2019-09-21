Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 17.61 N/A -1.31 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 4.02 N/A 0.09 103.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twilio Inc. and Zix Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Twilio Inc.’s consensus price target is $155.38, while its potential upside is 36.04%. Competitively Zix Corporation has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 39.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zix Corporation looks more robust than Twilio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Twilio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Twilio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.