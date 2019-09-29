Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 121 19.65 114.94M -1.31 0.00 Workiva Inc. 47 0.00 31.71M -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 94,905,457.85% -11.6% -7.5% Workiva Inc. 66,912,850.81% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Twilio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.81% and an $155.38 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twilio Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 67.2% respectively. Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Workiva Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.