Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 125 24.38 N/A -1.31 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.21 N/A 2.08 19.86

Table 1 highlights Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, with potential upside of 4.99%. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $59, while its potential upside is 36.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Twilio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68% Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67%

For the past year Twilio Inc. had bullish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.