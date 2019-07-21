Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twilio Inc.
|125
|24.38
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|43
|6.21
|N/A
|2.08
|19.86
Table 1 highlights Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The average target price of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, with potential upside of 4.99%. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $59, while its potential upside is 36.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Twilio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twilio Inc.
|2.88%
|6.49%
|26.74%
|46.86%
|157.9%
|51.68%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.67%
For the past year Twilio Inc. had bullish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
