Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 17.10 N/A -1.31 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.17 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, SVMK Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Twilio Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.11% for Twilio Inc. with average target price of $155.38. Competitively the average target price of SVMK Inc. is $24, which is potential 41.09% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than Twilio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares and 77% of SVMK Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Twilio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than SVMK Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats SVMK Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.