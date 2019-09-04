Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 20.49 N/A -1.31 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.73 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Twilio Inc. and Red Violet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Twilio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Red Violet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Twilio Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Twilio Inc. has an average target price of $153.11, and a 15.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares and 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has weaker performance than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Red Violet Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.