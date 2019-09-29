Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 121 19.65 114.94M -1.31 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 80 2.06 146.23M 2.18 36.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 94,905,457.85% -11.6% -7.5% Fortinet Inc. 183,567,662.57% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Twilio Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

The upside potential is 45.81% for Twilio Inc. with average price target of $155.38. Competitively Fortinet Inc. has an average price target of $86.2, with potential upside of 13.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.