Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twilio Inc.
|130
|18.99
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|50
|9.21
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The average price target of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, with potential upside of 24.31%. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 3.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twilio Inc.
|-5.76%
|1.64%
|8.2%
|33.99%
|139.84%
|55.78%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Summary
Twilio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.