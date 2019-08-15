Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 130 18.99 N/A -1.31 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.21 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Twilio Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, with potential upside of 24.31%. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 3.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was more bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.