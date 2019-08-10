Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Comparison side by side

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 129 21.91 N/A -1.31 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 91 28.17 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Alteryx Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Twilio Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Twilio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.50% and an $153.11 average target price. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -15.48% and its average target price is $110.8. The data provided earlier shows that Twilio Inc. appears more favorable than Alteryx Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares and 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was less bullish than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.