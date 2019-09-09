Twenty First Centy Fox (FOX) Holder Kbc Group Nv Upped Position; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Position in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by $635,490 as Share Value Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 2.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 114.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 306,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.98% . The institutional investor held 574,832 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 267,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 566,571 shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11,161 shares to 19,877 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 99,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,057 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 326 investors sold FOX shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 697,147 shares or 99.83% less from 402.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 17,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 22,058 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.18% or 574,832 shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 400 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.