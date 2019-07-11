Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|154.85
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Twelve Seas Investment Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 62.85% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|2.03%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 5 of the 7 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
