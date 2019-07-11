Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Twelve Seas Investment Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 62.85% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 5 of the 7 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp.