Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.31 N/A 0.07 24.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and TMSR Holding Company Limited. TMSR Holding Company Limited is observed to has than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twelve Seas Investment Company and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5%

Liquidity

Twelve Seas Investment Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TMSR Holding Company Limited are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Twelve Seas Investment Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.