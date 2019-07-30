Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparison side by side

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Twelve Seas Investment Company. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.