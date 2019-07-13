Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) Contrasting side by side

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 52.63% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 9.64% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.