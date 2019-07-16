Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 70.25% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.