Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Twelve Seas Investment Company and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
About 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.