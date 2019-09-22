Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Twelve Seas Investment Company and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.