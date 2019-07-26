Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Twelve Seas Investment Company and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.