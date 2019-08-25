Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twelve Seas Investment Company and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Twelve Seas Investment Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Twelve Seas Investment Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.