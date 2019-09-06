Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

In table 1 we can see Twelve Seas Investment Company and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.7%. Insiders held 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.