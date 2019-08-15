Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

In table 1 we can see Twelve Seas Investment Company and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.8%. Insiders owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.