Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) Touches $10.23 High on Sep, 22; Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Sentiment Is 0.71

The stock of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $10.74 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.23 share price. This indicates more upside for the $273.82 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $13.69M more. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 30,450 shares traded. Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 12 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 17 cut down and sold their equity positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.53 million shares, down from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $273.82 million. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 79.26 P/E ratio.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $193.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 52.17 P/E ratio. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund for 44,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 968,647 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 767,987 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Park Avenue Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,043 shares.