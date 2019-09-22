Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) Reaches $10.23 52-Week High; Virtu Financial Upped By $587,965 Its Autozone (AZO) Holding

Virtu Financial Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 31.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 535 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 2,225 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 1,690 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 228,416 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

The stock of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.05 target or 8.00% above today’s $10.23 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $273.82M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $11.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.91M more. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 30,450 shares traded. Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 2.68% above currents $1159.37 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1206 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, September 19. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1250 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Viking Therapeutics Inc stake by 143,546 shares to 20,236 valued at $168,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) stake by 114,723 shares and now owns 18,999 shares. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 456 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,464 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,325 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested in 3.46% or 85,090 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 3,288 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners owns 703 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 1,001 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 0% stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,887 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 0.12% or 788 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hexavest reported 0.76% stake. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

