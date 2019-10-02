Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) Reaches $10.23 52-Week High; Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) Sentiment Is 2

The stock of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.74 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.23 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $273.95M company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $10.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.70 million more. It closed at $10.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.41, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 22 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed equity positions in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.88 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $273.95 million. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 79.3 P/E ratio.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $313.74 million. The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Whitnell & Co. holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund for 182,563 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 361,610 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 529,987 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 472,627 shares.