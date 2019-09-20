Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) Reaches $10.21 High on Sep, 20; Last Week The Southern Company (SO) Coverage

The stock of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) reached all time high today, Sep, 20 and still has $10.72 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.21 share price. This indicates more upside for the $273.41 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $13.67 million more. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 30,450 shares traded. Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.66% below currents $61.01 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $273.41 million. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 79.15 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Twelve Seas Investment Company Signs Agreement to Combine with a UAE Company – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Twelve Seas Investment Company Announces Change of NASDAQ Ticker Symbols – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Business Combination – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubicon Technology Announces $3 Million Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RUBICON TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES DIRECT DOSE RX â€“ A DIRECT TO PATIENT PHARMACY SOLUTION – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $64.05 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

