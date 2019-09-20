Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) Reaches $10.21 52-Week High; Indexiq Advisors Cut Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holding By $302,150

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 12,086 shares as Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 48,332 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 60,418 last quarter. Benchmark Electrs Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 315,085 shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M

The stock of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.82 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.21 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $273.41M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $10.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.40M more. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 30,450 shares traded. Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $273.41 million. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 79.15 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Twelve Seas Investment Company Signs Agreement to Combine with a UAE Company – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Twelve Seas Investment Company Announces Change of NASDAQ Ticker Symbols – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Business Combination – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubicon Technology Announces $3 Million Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RUBICON TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES DIRECT DOSE RX â€“ A DIRECT TO PATIENT PHARMACY SOLUTION – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.42M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company reported 9,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 142,035 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 9,920 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Renaissance Ltd holds 484,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 25,126 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 63,829 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 603,375 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 47,749 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 389,163 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 24,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Everence Cap has 8,020 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Tribune Media Co stake by 349,123 shares to 1.05 million valued at $48.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 21,010 shares and now owns 42,632 shares. Ribbon Communications Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.