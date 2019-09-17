Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Twelve Seas Investment Company and Yatra Online Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and Yatra Online Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.5%. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Yatra Online Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.