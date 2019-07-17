Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Twelve Seas Investment Company and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company had bullish trend while SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.