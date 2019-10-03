Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) Comparing side by side

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 28.00M 0.14 73.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. appears to has than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 271,844,660.19% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.