Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Twelve Seas Investment Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Energy Services Reunited Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.3%. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company on 6 of the 10 factors.