Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Twelve Seas Investment Company and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Twelve Seas Investment Company and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.52%. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 3 of the 4 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.
Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
