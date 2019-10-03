Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) Comparing side by side

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Twelve Seas Investment Company and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders are 75.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.