Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) Comparing side by side

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.14
|72.27
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Twelve Seas Investment Company and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders are 75.54%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
