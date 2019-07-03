Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
