Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.