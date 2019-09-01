Twele Capital Management Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Cut as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Steinberg Global Asset Management Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Upped by $1.93 Million as Valuation Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 30,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 97,686 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 67,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 753,079 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 3,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,117 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 2.43% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,108 are owned by Captrust Fin Advsr. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,160 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 435,632 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.18% or 324,009 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru Company accumulated 56,447 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.62% or 37,700 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cadence Capital Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 3,964 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares to 97,493 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 27,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,922 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).