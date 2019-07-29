Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Beaconlight Capital Increased By $1.08 Million Its Universal Display (OLED) Holding

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 91.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Twele Capital Management Inc holds 22,341 shares with $358,000 value, down from 263,761 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 386,199 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 35.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 7,107 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 41.90%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 27,207 shares with $4.16 million value, up from 20,100 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $10.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 390,209 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 14,677 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 21,970 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 16,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 9,029 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 19,000 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 1.04 million shares. Addison Cap Com has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 31,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whittier holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 373,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Twele Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,405 shares to 261,770 valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 16,459 shares and now owns 139,784 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 40,000 shares. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 909 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,293 shares stake. Btr Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 8,550 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Rothschild Corp Il owns 2,225 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 28,788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 337,464 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 59,862 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc has 8,654 shares. Cambridge Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,710 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 83,758 shares to 208,070 valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 157,340 shares and now owns 776,090 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Susquehanna maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22.