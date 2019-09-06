Twele Capital Management Has Lowered Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.86 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Umb Bank N A Decreased Its Holding by $3.16 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 141,872 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.11M, down from 150,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $363.34. About 741,864 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 143,446 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2.91M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.76% or 694,396 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 808 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Asset Management accumulated 56,195 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Invest Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.54% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 40,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc reported 23,894 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 800 shares. Homrich Berg reported 15,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 44,582 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc invested in 43,769 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234. $69,500 worth of stock was bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,809 shares to 172,604 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 75,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

