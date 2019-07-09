Twele Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $3.86 Million; Berkshire Hathaway Has Decreased Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $814.33 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 409.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 13.16 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 331,082 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.40 million shares to 59.51 million shares, valued at $6.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

