Twele Capital Management Has Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding; Evergy (EVRG) Shorts Decreased By 3.73%

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 5.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 5.29M shares previously. With 1.53M avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 1.33M shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 91.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Twele Capital Management Inc holds 22,341 shares with $358,000 value, down from 263,761 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,710 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 327,346 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 48,100 shares. Whitnell invested in 258,544 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,700 shares. 26,600 were reported by Old National Bank In. Bard reported 24,850 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 808 shares. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T State Bank Corp invested in 50,377 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 31,200 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 79,714 shares. Sit Inv Assocs owns 60,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Twele Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 6,728 shares to 191,760 valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 16,459 shares and now owns 139,784 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. Baker James C had bought 40,000 shares worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22.

