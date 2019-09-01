Twele Capital Management Has Decreased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $3.86 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Position by $902,000 as Share Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 473,961 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 0.5% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,500 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 38 shares. Ftb holds 0.02% or 710 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,888 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Riverhead Cap Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 5 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.01% or 1,087 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.4% or 4,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 10,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 11,205 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested in 56 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd Com holds 40 shares. 50 were reported by Psagot Inv House Ltd.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,700 shares to 49,100 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 380,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 983,946 shares. L & S holds 0.16% or 75,238 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Advisors Limited Company holds 57,983 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 40,390 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 56,195 shares. Moreover, Bard has 0.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,850 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 614,737 shares. 3,753 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prns. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 20,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).