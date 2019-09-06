Twele Capital Management Has Cut Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.86 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Nokia (NOK) Holding

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 232,701 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 9.11 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.01% or 111,373 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 373,226 shares in its portfolio. 5,300 were accumulated by Robinson Mgmt Lc. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 26,026 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Company holds 0.05% or 484,338 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 18,227 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Corporation Mi has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Twele Mgmt reported 22,341 shares. 48,100 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Monetary Management Group holds 31,200 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 9,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares to 754,681 shares, valued at $61.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

