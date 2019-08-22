Twele Capital Management Decreased Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Stock Value Were Volatile; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $840,000 as Share Price Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 413,875 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares to 556,364 shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% stake. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 99,516 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 318,036 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 10,634 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop accumulated 56,836 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kingfisher Limited Com accumulated 126,321 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd stated it has 359,077 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 22,601 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,215 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Management holds 4,710 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt invested in 2.46% or 115,217 shares. Argent Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,288 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 3.7% or 466,993 shares. Andra Ap owns 87,800 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bailard holds 0.04% or 8,168 shares. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 5,270 shares. 1.59M are owned by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc. Capital Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 116,218 shares. Park Oh accumulated 323,695 shares or 1.53% of the stock. 44,958 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 299,119 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bank Dept holds 3,400 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 484,770 shares to 510,470 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Puerto S A.