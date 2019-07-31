Twele Capital Management Decreased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding as Share Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Holding

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 154,270 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $282.27. About 619,491 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

