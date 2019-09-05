Twele Capital Management Cut Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $3.86 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile; Connors Investor Services Lowered Its Position in Zix (ZIXI) by $617,928 as Share Price Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 339,455 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 102,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 369,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 472,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 440,844 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares to 42,173 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

