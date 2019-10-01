Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Holding; Catalina Lighting (CALA)’s Sentiment Is 3.31

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 53 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their equity positions in Catalina Lighting Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 63.55 million shares, up from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 162.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 8,895 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 14,385 shares with $1.43M value, up from 5,490 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $40.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 398,984 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is -1.84% below currents $110.79 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Telsey Advisory downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 266,893 shares to 69,592 valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 12,164 shares and now owns 10,209 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 131,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mgmt reported 45,821 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 31,818 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 848 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.25% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 517,196 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc invested in 0.56% or 9,145 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 158,829 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.30M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Shine Inv Advisory reported 1,255 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs accumulated 4,000 shares. Principal Group holds 927,853 shares.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.41% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.045. About 204,465 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 6.75 million shares. Sabby Management Llc owns 28,806 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 0.06% invested in the company for 112,580 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.05% in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.