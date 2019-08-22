Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; G III Apparel Group LTD (GIII) Sentiment Is 1.11

G III Apparel Group LTD (GIII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 102 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 92 decreased and sold their holdings in G III Apparel Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 47.83 million shares, up from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding G III Apparel Group LTD in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 72 Increased: 71 New Position: 31.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 66.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 14,680 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 36,859 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 22,179 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $298.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 587,833 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 35,922 shares to 4,447 valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 27,670 shares and now owns 15,829 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.09% below currents $119.17 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for 101,797 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 190,037 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 2.62 million shares. The New York-based Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 2.19% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25 million for 23.37 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.