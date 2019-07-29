Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed By $1.53 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position; Standex International (SXI) Shorts Up By 14.45%

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) had an increase of 14.45% in short interest. SXI’s SI was 144,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.45% from 126,600 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)’s short sellers to cover SXI’s short positions. The SI to Standex International Corporation’s float is 1.17%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 31,516 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 24.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 31.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,210 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 20,342 shares with $3.39M value, down from 29,552 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $558.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 09/05/2018 – SINGAPORE PREMIER LEE COMMENTS ON MALAYSIA IN FACEBOOK UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Standex International Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Commerce has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 37,445 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 9,864 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 82,391 shares. 33,919 are held by Legal & General Group Public Ltd. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 7,624 shares. Advisors Asset owns 2,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.05% or 221,246 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 63,287 shares. 23,135 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.23% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI).

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $875.84 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Standex International’s (NYSE:SXI) 27% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Standex Intâ€™l Corp. (SXI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 25,731 shares to 76,519 valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 26,988 shares and now owns 49,596 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W invested in 0.29% or 18,312 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,133 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Advsr New York accumulated 31,457 shares. Holderness Investments has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11.50M shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 8,958 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Llc has 11,015 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc reported 386,281 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 1,587 shares. Alyeska Gru Lp has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 279,111 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ithaka Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 98,477 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 94,737 shares.