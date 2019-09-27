Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Raised by $544,563 as Market Valuation Rose; Egain (EGAN) Position Has Upped by Cortina Asset Management Llc

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 33,484 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 26,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.52. About 2.57M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 256,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The institutional investor held 585,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 328,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 136,618 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 35,218 shares to 190,219 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playags Inc by 38,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 0.62% less from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). 14,452 are held by Art Advsr Ltd. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Cadence Capital Lc has invested 0.18% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 11,300 shares. Venator Capital Management reported 3.8% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5,598 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 83,445 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0% or 1,491 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Parametric Lc invested in 10,060 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,646 shares to 12,312 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

