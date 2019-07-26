Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Decreased by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; Btr Capital Management Has Boosted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $574,750

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 33.89 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 1.78M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs has 17,421 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.39% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Earnest Prns Limited Co has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greystone Managed holds 0.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 76,092 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 294 shares. Ci Invs owns 0.27% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 498,897 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 794,084 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 13 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 89,501 shares. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Securities stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 13,122 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fmr Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 17.16 million shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares to 194,630 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Schaller Inv Grp Inc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schulhoff And Co Inc holds 0.64% or 43,264 shares in its portfolio. 46,300 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management Corporation. New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.17% or 26,848 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability reported 520,136 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Communication has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yorktown & Rech Co reported 66,000 shares stake. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Company stated it has 67,207 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has 0.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,075 shares. 819,383 were accumulated by Markston Limited Liability. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Invest Ltd owns 100,178 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares to 37,984 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

