Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut by $1.87 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 28,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25 million shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares to 44,170 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).