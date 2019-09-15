Tuttle Tactical Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lifted by $916,738 as Stock Value Rose; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.56 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 34,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 27,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 111,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 10,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 121,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carried more passengers last month than in April 2017, but posted a slight decline in traffic, in the wake of last month’s fatal mid-air engine failure; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 359,051 shares. Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Lc has invested 0.26% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 95,957 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.26% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney invested 1.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 64,406 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.06% or 4,611 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 30,140 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 19,615 shares in its portfolio. 184,679 are owned by Interest Group. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.01M shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.05% or 22,068 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gideon reported 0.33% stake.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest looking to share Boeing 737 Max reimbursement payment with employees – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest performance in Hawaii exceeding company expectations – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14,099 shares to 14,107 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 42,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 42,840 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability holds 4.73% or 823,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sun Life owns 1,136 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,608 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 665 shares. 235,816 are owned by Interocean Cap Limited Co. Stewart Patten Company Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.83% or 198,940 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Comm Lta invested in 55,538 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 87,481 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,906 shares to 18,690 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,984 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).