Tuttle Tactical Management Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $1.42 Million; Land & Buildings Investment Management Position in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 40.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 696,974 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.00 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments reported 5.21M shares stake. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 179,109 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 1.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 87,904 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 1.07M shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Co owns 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 116.68M shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc holds 79,321 shares. Beacon Fincl stated it has 13,477 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 22,370 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp holds 165,083 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc reported 167,029 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares to 80,761 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.