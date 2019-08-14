Tuttle Tactical Management Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); West Family Investments Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Cut by $1.53 Million as Share Value Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 179,453 shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 272.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 53,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,712 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 19,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $495,796 activity. 8,200 shares valued at $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 18,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 1,053 shares. Punch & Associate Management Inc has invested 0.61% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 884 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 756,354 are owned by Polar Llp. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Acadian Asset Lc holds 35,117 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Limited Com holds 381,576 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp accumulated 0.15% or 92,995 shares. 102,866 were reported by Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Com Delaware. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 37,828 shares. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md accumulated 210,494 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 875 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 1,085 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 30,828 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,448 shares. Moors Cabot owns 323,490 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 21.58 million shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 40,217 shares. 25,623 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Co. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 90,714 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.16% or 42,371 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 8,051 shares. Cordasco Financial Net reported 4,358 shares. 431,327 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 365,983 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 559,545 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings.

